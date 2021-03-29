Jake Ejercito describes Andi Eigenmann as 'great co-parent'

MANILA – Jake Ejercito refused to take all the credit in raising his daughter Ellie.

In a Facebook post, Ejercito shared that he’s been receiving a lot of positive comments about being a good father to Ellie.

Although he is truly humbled by all the kind words, Ejercito said he does not think he is doing anything special.

“I’m just trying to be the best dad for my daughter,” he said.

Ejercito also pointed out that he could not have done everything for Ellie alone, “especially at the beginning at such a young age and in a less than ideal situation.”

“God knows how it would’ve turned out without the guidance and support extended to me/us by my parents, siblings, relatives, friends, and our kasambahays.”

Ejercito also emphasized how Ellie’s mom, actress Andi Eigenmann, has been a “great co-parent” too.

“They da real MVPs! The photos and videos you see are mostly just me and Ellie, but it does take a village to raise a child and boy do we have an awesome one,” he said.

“To all young dads out there, there’s nothing more fulfilling and beautiful in the world than to grow with and be best buddies with your child,” he added.

Ejercito recently shared that he went to Siargao for the first time to fetch Ellie.

It would be recalled that Ellie had been with Ejercito and her father’s family for a year, throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It was only when the travel restrictions eased up that Eigenmann was able to reunite with Ellie in Manila.

After that, the two spent time together with Eigenmann’s other daughter Lilo as the actress waited to give birth to her second child with her fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo.

One month after she gave birth to her son, Eigenmann, Alipayo, their two kids and Ellie all flew back to Siargao to resume living their “happy island life.”

While Eigenmann and Ejercito are no longer together, they have managed to be on good terms as parents to their daughter.

