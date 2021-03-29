Christopher de Leon, Sandy Andolong mark 41st anniversary

MANILA -- Showbiz couple Christopher de Leon and wife Sandy Andolong are celebrating their 41st year of being together.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Andolong greeted de Leon on their special day as she posted a video showing their sweet moments together.

In the comment section of her post, de Leon also shared his message for Andolong.

"Treasuring all the good memories. Yes we have our ups and downs but it’s still fun being together. Time flies when you’re enjoying life with our Lord GOD! Love you my Ahava!" he wrote.

De Leon and Andolong were married in 2001, but have been together since 1980. She previously explained that they consider the start of their relationship as the day of their union.

The two have five children: Mariel de Leon, Rafael Sandino, Juan Carlos Miguel, Augusto Gabriel and Maria Mikaela.

De Leon last starred in ABS-CBN series "Love Thy Woman" which ended in September last year.

