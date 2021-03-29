‘Ano? Ha? Choppy ka!’ Vice Ganda confuses celeb friends with funny prank

Celebrity stylist Liz Uy was among Vice Ganda’s prank victims in his latest vlog. YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA — Vice Ganda had his celebrity friends confused with a prank call where he pretended to have bad signal, as seen in his latest vlog.

The comedy superstar released the second part of his “Choppy Choppihan” prank on Monday, this time featuring Ronnie Alonte, Joshua Garcia, Liz Uy, and Karla Estrada as his unwitting victims.

The setup: Vice Ganda would call each of them with “important news,” but would pretend to have “choppy” signal — by skipping words or syllables — when it was time to tell the details.

Previously, Vice Ganda carried out the prank on his “It’s Showtime” co-host Ryan Bang, and fashion designer Paul Cabral.

Like the first two, Vice Ganda’s latest victims at first tried to make adjustments to address their “bad signal,” but later on noticed the comedian’s “choppy” way of speaking.

Watch their reactions below:

