‘Advantages of the pandemic’? Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account over controversial remark

MANILA — Actress-comedienne Kakai Bautista has deactivated her Twitter account after her controversial remark mentioning the supposed “advantages of the pandemic.”

“I stopped patronizing Duterts and Robredo. I tried focusing on the advantages of the pandemic. And the lessons it has brought us,” Bautista tweeted last Friday, March 26.

“I realized that life become shorter and I want to live it more by being grateful. I pray. A lot,” she said at the time.

Bautista’s statement quickly circulated on Twitter, with many criticizing her supposed “privilege” that affords her to see an “advantage” in the global health crisis.

Others hit Bautista’s “apolitical” stance, despite the national government failing to avert or at least contain the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, unlike its neighbors.

The backlash forced Bautista to deactivate her Twitter account within the same day. She instead used her verified Facebook page to clarify her statement.

She first addressed the issue of her political inclination, writing: “Hindi ako Pro and Anti Duterts and Pro And Anti Leni. PRO- FILIPINO at PRO- PHILIPPINES ako. Hindi ako sa tao, SA governance ako masama ang loob, MAGKAIBA YUN GUSYH. MALIWANAG yun. Susmaryosep. Wag na tayong mag-away away. GUSTo Ko din ng pagbabago.”

“Guysh? I deactivated my twitter account ah. Ang gulo-gulo na kase. I might have hurt some people sa mga tweets ko recently pero it doesn’t mean na di ako aware sa mga nangyayare sa atin. AND OO PAGOD NADIN AKO SA GOBYERNO naten,” she added.

Bautista then explained that consciously having a positive outlook is her means of dealing with the pandemic’s impact on her mental health.

“Gusto kong malaman nyo, na hindi man pare-pareho ang opinyon naten at paniniwala ukol sa pandemic, HINDI kayo nag-iisa. Apektado din ako. TAYONG LAHAT TO. Laban naten ito. Kaya nga kung nasasaktan yung iba sa pagiging positive (mindset) ko sa nangyayare sa atin, Please ibigay nyo na sa akin yun kase Yun nalang ang pwede ko ding hawakan, Yung PAG-ASA,” she wrote.

“Gusto ko lang din ishare sa inyo yun sa mga posts ko, na kahit ganito nararanasan naten there’s always HOPE and May Liwanag padin kung we will stick to our FAITH.”

Bautista pointed out that people have different ways of coping, surmising that “ranting,” in contrast to her own “positive” posts, may be one of them.

“Ingatan naten ang mga isip at puso naten. Kung gusto naten magalit, or mag rant, sige ilabas naten, pero sana wag tayong Mang-away ng mga taong lumalaban din sa sarili nilang paraan. Juskow guysh, hindi ako privilege. Nagkataon lang na andito ako ngayon sa estadong ito pero It doesn’t mean na hindi ako NAHIHIRAPAN.

“I just want to be positive sa pag-iisip hangga’t kaya ko. Yun lang ang kaya kong ishare sa inyo, ang natutunan kong gratefulness sa kabila ng lahat. MADALI lang yun kung gugustuhin naten. Hindi ako Mayaman guysh. Masipag lang at laging naniniwala,” she said.

Concluding her statement, Bautista addressed the impression set off by her prior remark about finding “advantages” amid the worsening pandemic in the Philippines.

“Hindi ako masaya para sa nangyayare sa bayan naten. At sa mga kababayan naten. Pangarap ko lang din ang pangarap nyong maging maayos na ang lahat. Magkakaiba man tayo ng buhay at estado, pero pare Parehas tayong lahat na kumakapit. Di kayo nag-iisa ah. Wag nyong kalimutan yan,” she wrote.

