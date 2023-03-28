Zack Tabudlo's 'Give Me Your Forever' hits 100M streams on Spotify

MANILA -- "Give Me Your Forever" by Zack Tabudlo has hit more than 100 million streams on Spotify.
Tabudlo's latest career milestone has been shared by Republic Records Philippines in a social media post.
Early this month, Tabudlo made headlines after Jungkook of the K-pop sensation BTS played his song during a livestream.
Tabudlo was a contestant on the first season of the singing competition "The Voice Kids." Among his hit songs are "Binibini," "Pano," "Yakap" and "Habang Buhay."
Related video: