WATCH: Reiven Umali, other celebrity 'promposals'

MANILA -- Star Magic artists Reiven Umali, Emjay Savilla, Paolo Alcantara, Lance Lucido, JB Agustin, and Andrez del Rosario asked Amanda Zamora, Jana Indanan, Sheena Belarmino, Hannah Lopez Vito, Ericka Peralejo, and Krystyl Ball to be their date in the upcoming Star Magical Prom.

Star Magic's Inside News exclusively shared video of how the young male artists did their "promposal."

Umali, the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 5 champion ,popped the question to Belarmino, a former "TNT Kids" finalist, in a simple but sweet way. Umali went to Belarmino's place and showed the sign he made asking the singer-actress to be his prom date.

Here's how Umali and other Star magic artists asked their dates for prom:

The upcoming Star Magical Prom will happen on March 30.

