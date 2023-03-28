Ogie Alcasid overwhelmed after meeting 'music hero' David Foster

MANILA – Ogie Alcasid was in tears when one of his songs was performed by “American Idol” alumna Pia Toscano during David Foster’s concert at The Theatre at Solaire last week.

Alcasid was overwhelmed as he considers Foster his “music hero.”

“I was in tears. An OPM song performed by the amazing @piatoscano with dear friend and MD to the stars @troylaureta and by an all star band assembled by the one and only David Foster!!” he captioned his Instagram post of Toscano singing "Kailangan Kita."



“That was such a beautiful concert!!!” he added.

In another post, Alcasid said meeting Foster was a surreal experience “and it is a plus when your hero is kind, humble, and appreciative of any work you have put out there in the world.”

Addressing Foster himself, he said: “Ty Mr. Foster for this experience. Go get your Oscar!!!”

Toscano replied to Alcasid’s post and said she also felt honored to have met him and to have sung his song.

Foster visited the Philippines for a special concert series at The Theatre at Solaire, which started last Tuesday and ended on Sunday.

Aside from Toscano, the concert also featured Foster’s wife Katharine McPhee, "America's Got Talent" alumnus Daniel Emmet, and Philippines' very own Martin Nievera and Morissette.

Foster has held numerous shows in the Philippines. In 2015, he staged the "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" concert with Boyz II Men, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, and Jake Zyrus.