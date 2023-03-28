MANILA -- Singer-actress Mystica is mourning the death of her son, Stanley Villanueva.

Mystica who is currently in Las Vegas, shared through a social media post that Villanueva died of cardiomyopathy, liver cirrhosis and pneumonia last March 19.

On Facebook, Mystica shared the pain of losing her only son and not seeing him during his final moments.

Mystica mourns death of son Stanley Villanueva. Screen grab: Facebook/Mystica

“Ang hirap. Hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko. ... I wish na nandiyan ako ngayon sa tabi mo anak para masilayan man lang kita for the last time. Kaso hanggang sa bulaklak na lang na simbolo ng presence ko. Ang sakit. Ang sakit. Hindi man lang kita nakasama kahit sa huling sandali man lang bago ka tuluyang mawala. Ang sakit,” Mystica shared.



On her post last March 26, Mystica shared her "last farewell" to her child.

"As much as I hate to say to goodbye to you, anak, but I have to let you go. Mas gusto ko pa ‘yung i-post ‘yung mga sandaling nandito ka pa sa amin, nagbibigay ng saya kaysa ‘yung pagpanaw mo," Mystica shared.

Mystica, whose real name is Ruby Rose Villanueva, is dubbed as local entertainment's “Split Queen” and is known for her song "Simple Lang."

In 2018, Mystica appeared in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and was introduced as Rosa.

