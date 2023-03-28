MANILA — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador surprised her fans on Tuesday with a sultry pre-birthday shoot.
Captioned "Warmer," the snaps show a red-haired Salvador in a revealing, bedazzled dress.
Salvador's followers left a flood of admiring comments. Among them was her "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon.
"Kaya pala mainit ngayon," wrote de Leon, whose screen chemistry with Salvador has drawn a growing fanbase dubbed "JaneNella."
Salvador, whose March 30 birthday falls on the astrological sign of Aries, earlier wowed her fans with a similarly sexy pictorial.
Salvador recently teased that she is set to stage a concert this year, to mark a decade in the industry.
Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.
"Ito na, nag-pi-prepare na," she earlier said on "ASAP Natin 'To."
Fresh from the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Salvador also said she is open to doing another series or a movie, after she finishes her concert.
