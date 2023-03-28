MANILA — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador surprised her fans on Tuesday with a sultry pre-birthday shoot.

Captioned "Warmer," the snaps show a red-haired Salvador in a revealing, bedazzled dress.

Salvador's followers left a flood of admiring comments. Among them was her "Darna" co-star Jane de Leon.

"Kaya pala mainit ngayon," wrote de Leon, whose screen chemistry with Salvador has drawn a growing fanbase dubbed "JaneNella."

Salvador, whose March 30 birthday falls on the astrological sign of Aries, earlier wowed her fans with a similarly sexy pictorial.

Salvador recently teased that she is set to stage a concert this year, to mark a decade in the industry.

Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.

"Ito na, nag-pi-prepare na," she earlier said on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Fresh from the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Salvador also said she is open to doing another series or a movie, after she finishes her concert.

RELATED VIDEO: