Jeremiah Lisbo asks Kaori Oinuma to Star Magical Prom

Photo from Rise Artists Studio's Facebook account.

MANILA — Actor Jeremiah Lisbo has asked his "He's Into Her" co-star Kaori Oinuma to be his date in the upcoming Star Magical Prom on Thursday.

In a video posted by Star Magic, Lisbo posed with a "Whisper Challenge" to pop the question.

"Kaibigan ko siya at sobrang gaan namin sa isa't isa. Feeling ko kapag kasama ko siya, ma-e-enjoy lang namin 'yung prom together," the actor said.

Oinuma immediately said yes and said: "Masaya ako na kinakabahan kasi 'di ako sanay ng surprise kasi iiyak ako."

"Parang nababasa mo 'yung utak ko. Like last week kasi umiiyak na 'ko kasi parang gusto kong mag-prom kasi never ko pa siyang na-experience sa buong buhay ko ta's ngayon may mag-aaya sa 'kin. Miah, thank you," she added.

"Nabalitaan ko na first prom mo 'to so sana worth it 'to with me. Ako mahilig ako sa surprises, talagang gusto ko hindi nahuhulaan eh, for me, successful siya," Lisbo replied.

