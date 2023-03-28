Jamie Rivera's new song '3 in 1' reminds kids about God

Screenshot from Star Music PH Facebook page.

MANILA — Inspirational singer Jamie Rivera dedicated her latest single "3 in 1" to children as a reminder who God is.

A collaboration with Fabio Santos and Imogen, Rivera hopes that the song would remind kids about the Holy Trinity.

"A lot of children do not know that there are three persons in one God. Marami pa ring hindi nakakaalam kaya gusto kong matutunan ng mga bata," Rivera explained.

Rivera said that she made sure that the song is understandable with its message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"'Yung song na 'yun ginawa kong very, very light, very understandable at 'yung word na ginamit ko 'yung maiintindihan talaga ng bata," she said.

"Kaya tayong lahat nandito because hindi 'to nagkataon. We were spared from COVID during the pandemic because it is a privilege given to us by God. We were blessed by God."

The first track by Rivera's new label Inspire, "3 in 1" is now available on all streaming platforms online.

