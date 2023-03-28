Jamie Rivera hopes to collaborate with BINI, BGYO

Photos from Jamie Rivera, BGYO and BINI's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — With the launch of her new record label Inspire, singer Jamie Rivera said Monday she is hoping to collaborate with P-pop groups BINI and BGYO.

In a press conference for the launch of her new music, Rivera said it would be exciting to explore the world of dance with the new generation of artists in the country.

"I'm looking forward to work with the new ones. Naiintriga ako roon sa BGYO and BINI. Gusto ko silang makatrabaho kasi may dance sila eh," Rivera told reporters.

"Gusto ko silang magawan ng kanta kahit hindi ako ang composer, gusto kong i-push 'yun na makakanta sila ta's may dance," she added.

Asked about her record label, Rivera said they are intentionally making music that would inspire other people.

"Write anything you think would enlighten a lot of people because inclusive nga itong label natin. Just keep on writing songs kasi alam mo, wala pa naman akong nakitang gumawa ng kanta na para makasira," the singer said.

"That is the unique thing about music. When you write a song, ang gusto mo maka-relate ang ibang tao," she added.

Rivera added that she will never get tired of making inspirational songs.

"Hangga't pwede tayong makatulong in our own little way and if I can help the country with my songs and with my lyrics and with the songs that I'm singing, I will do it," she said.

"Gagawin at gagawin ko pa rin 'yun hangga't humihinga ako at hangga't merong nakikinig sa'kin, kakanta at kakanta ako not only for the Filipinos but for God and for everybody."

RELATED VIDEO: