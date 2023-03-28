'Flowers' stays on top of Billboard Hot 100 for 8th week

Photo from Miley Cyrus' Twitter account.

American singer Miley Cyrus' comeback single "Flowers" is now enjoying its 8th week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen and "Kill Bill" by SZA remained second and third, respectively.

Based on Billboard's report, "Flowers" drew 107.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, 24.7 million streams, and sold 11,000 units last March 17 to 23, according to Luminate.

The Weeknd track "Creepin'" with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage rose to No. 4 while his other song, "Die For You" remix with Ariana Grande, fell to the fifth spot.

TikTok hit "Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice stayed in sixth, followed by "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift and "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez.

"Players" by Coi Leray and "Rock And A Hard Place" completed the Top 10.

Cyrus expressed her love for the success of the song and said: "'Flowers' is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply."

