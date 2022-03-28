Willie Revillame asks for prayers amid cancer fears

Willie Revillame asks for prayers for his health during the March 24 episode of ‘Wowowin.’ Screengrab

MANILA — TV host Willie Revillame has publicly asked for prayers, revealing a cancer scare seen in his recent medical checkup.

Revillame shared his condition in the March 24, Thursday episode of “Wowowin,” saying he had just come from an executive checkup in the morning and was asked by his staff whether he still wanted to push through with going live, in light of his medical result.

He detailed the bad news: his colonoscopy test showed he has polyps in his stomach and colon, feared to be cancerous by his doctors.

Explaining why he is unable to dance and sing as he usually does on the show, Revillame said: “Meron akong stapler… Nagkaroon ako ng colonoscopy, endoscopy, sa heart, lahat.

“Merong nakita polyps sa ‘kin, isa sa colon at isa sa stomach. Medyo malaki po, one centimeter ‘yung sa stomach at ito po ay — sana ‘wag naman — pero prone ata po ito sa cancer.”

Revillame, 61, had polyps as early as 2019, but at the time was found to be benign. If his polyps are found to be cancerous in the latest test, Revillame said he will have to undergo an operation that would render him absent from the show for at least two weeks.

He urged his viewers to regularly undergo check-ups to prevent any serious illness.

“Wala akong nararamdaman pero meron pala ‘kong polyps na gano’n, so advice ko sa inyo na magpa-check up kayo. Nandyan ang ating mga dalubhasa,” he said.

“Tingnan niyo ako; ‘di ko in-expect na gano’n. Wala akong nararamdaman pero meron palang nakadikit sa aking stomach.”

“Hinihingi ko lang na sana ipagdasal niyo ako na hindi maging cancer ‘yon, para tuloy-tuloy ako sa inyo. Gano’n ang buhay,” Revillame said.

