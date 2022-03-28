Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for the latest song of veteran OPM vocal group The CompanY's "Gitna" has been released.

The almost five-minute video, directed and edited by Miko Pelino, is now available on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Composed by Davey Langit, "Gitna" is the title track from the group's latest album. "Gitna" is The Company’s 29th full album release and the group’s first album under Star Music Philippines.

For the group composed of Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado and OJ Mariano, the title “Gitna” signifies how they are at the center with “half foot looking at tradition and comfort music and the other foot is looking forward and being progressive.”

"'Gitna' kasi has a very particular storyline. Siya 'yung tipong kanta or kwento na kapag narinig mo, makaka-relate ka in so many levels," said Mariano in a recent conference.

"Nung ginawa namin 'yung music video, us being theater artists, kating kati na talaga kami umarte ulit. The time we were doing it at the beach, that confrontation part, may kakaibang gigil na nangyari. You could all see it in the video. Ang sarap lang kantahin nung kanta talaga," he added.