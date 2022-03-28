LOOK: Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina turns 1

MANILA -- Actor-politician Jhong Hilario and his long-time partner Maia Azores celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Sarina.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, the couple posted photos from their daughter's birthday party.

"Happy FIRST birthday to the person we love the most. We wish you a happy and healthy life. We are so blessed to be your parents. #SamplePrincess We would like to thank all the people who made the birthday of our daughter special," the couple shared.

The actor has not appeared on television for a while after quitting “Your Face Sounds Familiar” early last year, and taking a hiatus from “It’s Showtime” to focus on the birth of her daughter amid the pandemic.

Hilario is also seeking a fresh term as Makati councilor.