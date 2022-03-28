LOOK: James Reid at Oscars party hosted by Elton John

Filipino screen and music star James Reid was spotted attending an Oscars party hosted by pop legend Elton John’s nonprofit organization in Los Angeles Monday (Manila time).

#JamesReid is here! He said he’s a bit starstruck at the moment - but I’d say he’s holding his own beside Hollywood stars. His publicist at first said no to interviews but glad he stopped when I yelled my affiliation haha. Great to meet and chat with him! #oscars #EJAFOscars pic.twitter.com/BaqhSkdkkj — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) March 28, 2022

Reid, 28, walked the red carpet at the annual Academy Awards viewing party of the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF), held this year in West Hollywood.

A photo of Reid in his dapper attire was shared by ABS-CBN News correspondent Yong Chavez, who covered the event.

“He said he’s a bit starstruck at the moment -- but I’d say he’s holding his own beside Hollywood stars. His publicist at first said no to interviews but glad he stopped when I yelled my affiliation haha. Great to meet and chat with him!” Chavez tweeted with a photo of Reid.

While John himself was not at the viewing party, his family, plus his close friend, pop superstar Lady Gaga, represented him at the glitzy gathering of Hollywood stars.

Among the other celebrities seen at the party were Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lea Michele, Lucy Hale, and Kevin McHale.

Reid, whose international career is managed by US-based Transparent Arts, has been in Los Angeles since mid-February for a series of work engagements.

Early this month, he shared glimpses of his of what he has been up to since flying there, including a video of a music session, behind-the-scenes footage of a photo shoot, and a group photo with American musicians Anderson .Paak and Dumbfoundead, record producer Kev Nish, and actor Ivan Dorschner.

Reid has yet to make an official announcement of any project produced in LA.