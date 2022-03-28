Cherry Pie Picache, son Nio Tria get matching tattoos

MANILA – Cherry Pie Picache and her son Nio Tria got a matching tattoo of the moon phases representing the year the other was born.

In Picache’s latest YouTube vlog, the screen veteran shared how Tria asked for her permission if he could get inked.

“I would like to tell everyone na before we did this, this was a responsible decision between me and Nio. Pinag-usapan namin itong mabuti. I had to really make him justify. So ito na, nagpapaalam siya ulit. Sabi ko masyado pang maaga kasi he’s only 19. ‘Kapag 21 ka na, kapag graduate na ng college.’ Paulit-ulit 'yun,” she narrated.

When asked what tattoo he is planning to get, Tria told his mom: “Nauso kasi ‘yung mga phases of the moon kung kailan ka pinanganak. Pinapakita ‘yun online or sa NASA. Sinearch ko 'yung moon phase kung kailan pinanganak si Mama. 'Yung moon phase na 'yun, 'yun 'yung image na kinuha ko kasi 'yun 'yung parati naming sinasabi. 'Yung ‘I love you to the moon and back.'”

Touched by her son’s answer, Picache decided to finally allow Tria. In fact, she herself also decided to get her own tattoo.

“Ako naman, I am 51. May mga bucket list tayo. I’ve always wanted to also have a tattoo pero natatakot ako lalo na nung nagkaanak ako kasi ‘di ba sabi nila kapag nagpa-tattoo ka, hindi ka na pwedeng mag-donate ng blood. That’s what I was really, really scared of,” she said.

To ease her apprehensions, Picache researched about getting inked and learned that she could still donate blood after a year.

“So sabi ko mag-52 na ako this May so might as well sabayan ko na siya. Tapos sabi niya, ‘Ano namang ipapa-tattoo mo?’ Sabi ko ‘Sige, yung moon naman when you were born,’” Picache said.

Nonetheless, Picache emphasized that there are “different strokes for different folks.

“May kanya-kanya kayong rules sa bahay niyo, may kanya-kanyang pagdidisiplina ang mga magulang niyo so respetuhan. Maybe not now. Maybe in time. And if you show them na responsible ka naman sa mga desisyon na gagawin niyo katulad ng pagta-tattoo, then maybe eventually. Pero huwag niyo iko-compare na ‘Bakit sila?’”

“Iba-iba tayong rules sa bawat tahanan natin. We have to understand, we have to acknowledge and respect ang mga magulang natin kung ano man ang rules nila sa bahay natin. Basta kami ni Nio ang rule namin is dapat pinag-uusapan,” she added.

Watch Picache's vlog below.