MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Anji Salvacion and Eian Rances portray lovers in the new music video of TikTok hitmaker Angela Ken.

After the massive success of her viral hit “Ako Naman Muna,” Ken has released another original, “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay,” co-written with Jonathan Manalo and similarly about overcoming challenging times.

Released on Monday, the music video of “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” follows Rances’ character through a day filled with a series of unfortunate events.

That day also happens to be his fourth anniversary with his girlfriend, portrayed by Salvacion.

Despite mishaps — from a broken shoe, getting splashed by a passing vehicle, and rain pouring during his outdoor date — the couple manage to still to enjoy their anniversary.

Salvacion and Rances’ roles in Ken’s music video mark their first acting collaboration after their “PBB” exit.

Salvacion, who finished as one of top two finalists of the reality show’s celebrity edition, is set to compete with the other editions’ finalists to become big winner.

Ken, who first released “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” in January, is due for her acting debut in a series via the musical title “Lyric and Beat.”