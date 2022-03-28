Ana Jalandoni cries at first public appearance after incident

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ana Jalandoni teared up recalling her violent altercation with ex-boyfriend Kit Thompson Monday in her first public appearance in Quezon City, two weeks after she was allegedly mauled in Tagaytay City.

“Hindi ko deserve 'yung nangyari sa akin. Kailangang ipaglaban ko ang sarili ko,“ said Jalandoni who broke down several times at the media conference.

Accompanied by her lawyers and family, Jalandoni stressed there was no third party involved in their altercation.

She admitted though that she was previously married in the United States in 2017. That relationship ended in 2018, she said.

Two counts of violence against women, illegal detention and frustrated homicide have been filed with the fiscal’s office in Tagaytay.

Jalandoni’s lawyer Faye Singson stressed that the case will be pursued against the actor, even in the event that the estranged couple reconcile.