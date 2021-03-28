Regine Velasquez, Bamboo in duet of Michael Jackson's 'Rock With You'

MANILA - Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and rock icon Bamboo Manalac collaborated on Sunday for a special “ASAP Natin To” performance.

The two joined forces to sing Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.”

This the second time in the recent months that Velasquez and Manalac performed together.

Last February, Manalac was one of Velasquez’s special guests during her “Freedom” concert. He sang “Masaya” and also did an epic duet of “Himala” with the Songbird.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday