MANILA -- Star Cinema movies "Partners in Crime" and "Labyu With An Accent" were among the top trending movies on Netflix Philippines after their release on the streaming platform last Saturday, March 25.

As of writing, based on Netflix's website, "Partners in Crime" led the pack and was followed by "Labyu With An Accent" and the Hollywood action movie "John Wick 3."

In his social media post on Sunday, Kriz Gazmen, head of ABS-CBN Films, expressed his happiness as the two films trended on their debut on the streaming giant after their successful run at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival last December.

"Our two MMFF movies debuted at 1 and 2 on Netflix today, yay!!! Congratulations, @starcinema and to all the teams who worked hard on these two projects!" Gazmen wrote.

“Labyu with an Accent” starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

“Partners in Crime” directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina with starring comedy superstar Vice Ganda and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi, follows the story of Jack (Ganda) and Barbara (Alawi), former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC