Matteo Guidicelli holds birthday party with family, friends

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his birthday in style with a party held at his family's restaurant in Alabang.

The party was a joyous celebration, with Guidicelli’s family and closest friends joining in to make his day extra special.

Among those who were present were Liz Uy, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda and more.

Of course, Guidicelli’s wife Sarah Geronimo was there to wish him a happy birthday on his special day.

“Love! Happy, happy birthday sa aking loving husband,” said the singer, as seen in one of the clips shared by a fan account.

Guidicelli and Geronimo recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They have been together for more than nine years as a couple.

Currently, the two are enjoying each other’s company and have yet to start their own family.