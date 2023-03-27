LOOK: Lady Gaga stuns as Harley Quinn in new 'Joker 2' stills

Lady Gaga performs during the filming of the movie "Joker: Folie à Deux" in New York on March 25, 2023. The ‘Joker' sequel starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix filmed outside the courthouse where the grand jury investigating former US President Donald Trump meets. Kena Betancur, AFP.

International pop star Lady Gaga stunned fans with her new look as Harley Quinn for the upcoming sequel of "Joker" during the shoot for the film at New York.

In a photo by Agence France-Presse's Kena Betancur, Lady Gaga had the iconic rugged make up of the character for "Joker: Folie à Deux," which the report said "filmed outside the courthouse where the grand jury investigating former US President Donald Trump meets."

"Joker: Folie à Deux" starring Joaquin Phoenix is set for release in cinemas on October 2024.

Phoenix won his first Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in "Joker."

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

—with reports from Agence France-Presse.

