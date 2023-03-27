EXO's Baekhyun coming to PH in June

Baekhyun. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

Baekhyun of the K-pop boy band EXO is heading to the Philippines in June to perform for Filipino fans, the event's producer announced Monday.

In a Twitter post, Cornerstone Entertainment said the 30-year-old EXO vocalist will play at the "Overpass: K-pop Music Concert" at the Araneta Coliseum on June 11.

Cornerstone has yet to reveal the other acts performing at the event as well as ticketing details.

Baekhyun debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, known for hit songs like "Growl," "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot."

The singer, whose full name is Byun Baekhyun, has also launched a successful solo music career, having released four extended plays since 2019.

Baekhyun is also a part of the sub-unit CBX with fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin, and leads SuperM, a group comprised of members from other SM Entertainment boy bands like SHINee and NCT.

EXO-SC, another EXO sub-unit comprised of Sehun and Chanyeol, is also slated to hold a "fan con" at the Araneta Coliseum in May.

