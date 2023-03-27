'Dirty Linen': Elisse Joson debuts as Aidan's ex-girlfriend

Elisse Joson as Sophie Madrigales in 'Dirty Linen' aired last March 27, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Elisse Joson made her debut appearance in the primetime series "Dirty Linen" as Sophie Madrigales in its episode aired on Monday.

In the hopes of expanding her business, Doña Cielo (Tessie Tomas) called Sophie to persuade her grandson Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) to pursue partnerships.

Sophie happens to be a former girlfriend of Aidan.

"I hope you can convince Aidan na maging kasing aggressive ng Dad mo," Doña Cielo said.

"I'll see what I can do, Lola Cielo. You know naman Aidan, he doesn't listen to anybody. Kahit nga suggestion lang from me, he thinks pangingialam na," Sophie replied.

"He's just like that. You know he loves and adores you. You're such an influence in his life," Doña Cielo added.

Sophie's impending return is seen as a roadblock to the vengeful scheme of Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), who has been trying to seduce Aidan to get more information about the secrets of the family.

Joson was last seen in an episode of drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and the iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl" as one of the lead characters last year.

She recently hogged news headlines because of her on and off relationship with McCoy de Leon, with whom she has a daughter.

