Countdown starts for release of Jisoo's solo project

MANILA -- The countdown live poster for Blackpink member Jisoo's upcoming solo single album "Me" has been released.

On Monday morning, YG Entertainment dropped the poster for Jisoo’s project on its and Blackpink’s official social media pages.

Jisoo is set to release her solo single album on March 31 at midnight.

Fans of Jisoo and Blackpink expressed their support to Jisoo as JISOO COUNTDOWN LIVE POSTER became one of the top trending topic on Twitter.

Early this month, YG shared that the 28-year-old member has started filming the music video for her solo debut.

Jisoo is the last member of her band to release her own music, following Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Blackpink just finished their 2-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

