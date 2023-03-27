Beaver Magtalas asks Mutya Orquia to Star Magical Prom

MANILA -- Young actor Beaver Magtalas has asked Mutya Orquia to be his date for the upcoming Star Magical Prom on Thursday.

Star Magic's Inside News, exclusively shared video of Magtalas's "promposal" to the young actress.

Magtalas popped the question after writing poems and serenading Orquia in Tagaytay.

"Actually the story of how the two of us met po, it started sa Star Magic workshops. I forgot how many years ago pero doon po kami nag-start. During those times o days po na nagwo-workshop kami sa Star Magic is we became very close," Magtalas recalled.

"Actually nagulat po talaga ako nung nandito na ako. Unang-una si guard binigyan ako ng bulaklak, akala ko mayroong may birthday na seven years old, bakit may pabulaklak si guard?" said Orquia after she was asked by Magtalas.

After his successful "promposal," Magtalas brought Orquia to a themed-park where they enjoy rides.

Orquia, a former child actress, was one of the stars of the recently concluded hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

Meanwhile, Magtalas, an artist of ABS-CBN Star Hunt, starred in “Genius Teens" which started streaming last year.

The upcoming Star Magical Prom will happen on March 30.

