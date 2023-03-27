ABS-CBN dramas to stream on India's MX Player

File photo.

MANILA — ABS-CBN continues to strengthen and expand its reach among international audiences through a strategic partnership with India’s OTT (over-the-top) market leader, MX Player.

This is the first collaboration between ABS-CBN and MX Player whose business operations extend across continents.

ABS-CBN has been involved in content creation and production for nearly seven decades, with international subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Today, its content is available through cable/satellite, IPTV (video-on-demand set-top box), and iWantTFC (OTT).

MX Player, having bolstered its presence since its launch in 2019 with over a billion downloads, is now available as an OTT platform in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South America and parts of Asia.

“MX Vdesi is a content category that is performing extremely well on our platform, and we strive to bring viewers compelling stories from around the world in an Indian language of their preference," MX Player said in a press release.

"We’re delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles and we believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences.” it added.

ABS-CBN, known for crossing borders through endeavors such as international co-productions, content adaptations, and multi-lingual distributions, deems the partnership a timely opportunity as the company expands its viewership to the international market.

“In this partnership, ABS-CBN and MX Player are able to show to a wider range of audience the shared culture of Filipinos and Indians, and – more importantly – a true humanity through exceptional storytelling. Whether it's about revenge or a love story, crime or action, family or society, viewers will surely find a story apt to their taste,” said Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Global's managing director for Asia Pacific region.

MX Player users can now enjoy the following array of premium Filipino content dubbed in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam on their desktop and laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs, internet-enabled devices and gaming consoles.

RELATED VIDEO: