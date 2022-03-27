Ranking the 2022 Oscar Best Picture nominees

An Oscar statue is displayed on the red carpet on the eve of the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California in this file photo. Eric Baradat, AFP

With the Oscar Awards coming on March 28, Monday morning (Manila time), it is time for me now to make my fearless Oscar predictions.

This year the Oscar Best Picture is a wide open game as there is no clear front-runner, until "Power of the Dog" won Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice. But now the previously unheralded "CODA" won the SAG for Best Ensemble" and the PGA nod for Best Picture!

Here is how I would rank this year's 10 nominees for Oscar Best Picture based on my own personal opinions when I first saw them (not based on probability that I think they will win):

1. DUNE

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Nominations (10): Picture, Costume Design, Sound, Original Score, Adapted screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects

It was the year 10191. The Emperor of the known universe had assigned Duke Leto of House Atreides of the planet Caladan to administer the important desert planet of Arrakis, in place of the House Harkonnen. Arrakis was the only source of the spice melange, which was very crucial for space travel. However, the native blue-eyed Fremen of Arrakis were beginning to assert their rights.

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" had gorgeous-looking camera work and spectacular computer-generated effects. The pace of his storytelling was deliberately slow, but the momentum did not sag. The story was easy to follow and understand, despite the inherently complex plot with multiple planets and peoples. The acting was generally subdued, in consonance with the solemn mood of the film.

2. BELFAST

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Nominations (6): Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Sound

It was August 15, 1969, 9-year old Buddy (Jude Hill) was playing on the streets of his neighborhood. Suddenly, a Protestant extremist mob caused a mass riot, specifically attacking the houses of Catholics, whom they want nothing to do with. The unstable peace and order in their hometown forced Buddy's Pa to entertain thoughts of bringing his family out of Belfast to live in London where he was working.

Kenneth Branagh wrote this screenplay based true-to-life events in his own life growing up in Belfast, and you can clearly see how little Buddy could be how Kenneth was as a child. He bookended his passion project with scenes of modern-day Belfast shot in full color, then shifted to black and white for the rest of the film while telling about the events of 1969. The charm and tension of those times were beautifully captured onscreen.

3. DRIVE MY CAR

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Nominations (4): Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature Film

Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) was invited to Hiroshima to direct a unique production of Anton Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" with a very diverse cast. An impassive woman Misaki (Toko Miura) was assigned to chauffeur him to and from the house provided to him, which was an hour away from the theater. Eventually, Kafuku and Misaki would open up with each other and share the deepest secrets in their lives.

Aside from the prologue and scenes showing rehearsals and the final performance of the play, this film mostly consisted only of lengthy, sober conversations exchanged in the confines of Kafuku's old car. These had a mesmerizing quality that kept us riveted, even when Hamaguchi never resorted to showing flashbacks of the stories being told. Nishijima, Miura, and Masaki Okada (as the young actor playing Vanya Kōji Takatsuki) all gave affecting performances.

4. THE POWER OF THE DOG

Director: Jane Campion

Nominations (12): Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor (2), Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, Production Design, Film Editing, Sound

Set in Montana in 1925, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) Burbank were a pair of wealthy brothers who ran a sprawling cattle ranch. While Phil was arrogant and insensitive, his brother George was refined and composed. George married the widow Mrs. Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), who had a son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and brought them to live in their ranch house, but the toxic Phil tormented them.

Cumberbatch's character here, Phil Burbank, was hateful and loathesome. He was toxic (in personality and in odor) and he was proud of it. The bleak mountainous landscape (New Zealand standing in for Montana) was essential to the story as it was breathtaking to see. Campion's slowburn pace was rife with tension, building up that all that suggestive uncertainty all the way to a powerfully compelling ending.

5. DON'T LOOK UP

Directed by: Adam McKay

Nominations (4): Picture, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Original Score

Astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovered a new comet hurtling towards Earth. Her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo di Caprio), calculated that it will hit the Pacific Ocean in six months and cause a catastrophe that would destroy the entire planet. However, when they tried to inform US President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) to take preemptive action, they just got the runaround.

McKay was harsh here in his depiction of the ineptitude of the US government, the pervasive influence of big business and artificiality of mass media. The performance of Di Caprio, as a shy middle-aged scientist thrust into the national celebrity limelight, was the glue that held this piece together. His on-air breakdown scene and his dinner table scene brimmed with genuine emotion without the melodrama.

6. CODA

Directed by: Sian Heder

Nominations (3): Picture, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay

Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie Rossi (Marlee Matlin) were born deaf and only communicated by sign language. They had two children: Leo (Daniel Durant) was also culturally deaf like them, and Ruby (Emilia Jones) who had normal hearing. Ruby had always taken on the role as the family's interpreter for their fishing business. However, in senior high, Ruby decided to join the choir to sing, a talent which may bring her to Berklee.

It was remarkable that all the deaf characters in the Rossi family were all portrayed by deaf actors. Their participation gave a sense of authenticity in this film's portrayal of the family and social life of culturally deaf people and the challenges they faced while dealing with their hearing neighbors. All three of them deserve to be cited for awards, especially Kotsur with his rawness of his performance with a healthy dose of humor.

7. NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Nominations (4): Picture, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design

Stanton (Brandon Cooper) and Molly (Rooney Mara) left the circus to go to the big city. They develop a sophisticated version of the mind-reading act and performed it for wealthy audiences. In one of his shows, Stan met Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) who was a therapist for several millionaires who were carrying various forms of guilt. The two embark on a more elaborate and sinister con trade to fleece these vulnerable victims of their fortune.

Aside from the excellent acting ensemble, it was the technical aspects of its cinematography that really made this stand out among the other films of the year. The two disparate parts of Stan's life made this film a big challenge in production design, costumes and make-up, and these artists definitely delivered to transport us back in time both in the rough tumble at the carnival and the classy elegance of high society.

8. WEST SIDE STORY

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Nominations (7): Picture, Director, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound

It was the mid-1950s and two rival gangs ruled the streets ruled Manhattan's Upper West Side -- the white Jets led by Riff (Mike Faist) versus the Puerto Rican Sharks led by Bernardo (David Alvarez). Tony (Ansel Elgort), Jets co-founder just out on parole, met Bernardo's sister Maria (Rachel Zegler), and they both fell in love at first sight. Their respective gangs could not allow this union, which led to tragedy.

Aside from ethnic accuracy, it was great that the new actors all sing their own songs. The crudeness of language and depiction of violence were more disturbing in this new version. While watching this remake, the scenes, dances and singing of the original film were replaying themselves in my mind. While admittedly with some striking cinematographic choices and bold directorial decisions, this remake still could not match the original for me.

9. KING RICHARD

Directed by: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Nominations (5): Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Film Editing

Despite having to contend with the dangers in the violent streets of Compton, California, Richard Williams (Will Smith) always believed that he had two tennis champions in his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sydney) and Serena. He worked tirelessly and fearlessly to get the training they needed to get ahead in their game, and actually succeeded in getting them trained by high profile coaches Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal).

The story was well-ironed out neatly to showcase the main subject Richard in a flattering light, Venus and Serena as well. Everyone was respectful and obedient, agreeing to watch "Cinderella" to learn a life lesson, cool and well kept in the face of obvious gamesmanship (by Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario no less!). This biopic by Reinaldo Marcus Green is very well-made in the old-fashioned sense, everything seemed too perfect to be true.

10. LICORICE PIZZA

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Nominations (3): Picture, Director, Original Screenplay

Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) was a 15-year old child actor, self-assured and confident, mature for his age. Alana Kane (Alana Haim) was a 25-year old photographer's assistant, who saw herself working the same job in the next five years. It was picture day at Gary's high school and he saw pretty Alana working and was immediately smitten. The two strike it off very well and become friends, but Alana made it clear that she was not his girlfriend.

Anderson really captured that vibrant '70s vibe in his images as he followed Gary though all his business ideas. His script had so many witty exchanges, between Gary and Alana for sure, but Bradley Cooper stole the show in his lengthy cameo as a foolish lothario. It was charming and feel-good, true. Yet underlying all of that was the uncomfortable romance blossoming between a 25-year old woman and a 15 year-old boy. I just cannot condone it.

