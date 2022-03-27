MANILA – Lovi Poe was obviously over the moon after she got to see Dua Lipa perform live in California.

Based on her Instagram update, Poe went to see Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” concert in Los Angeles.

“Absolutely on a Future Nostalgia hangover,” she wrote in the caption.

In one of the posts, Poe can be seen dancing and singing to Lipa’s “Levitating.”

“This was a much much needed break and night out with one of my faves @dualipa. Thank you Bubba for this treat,” she said.

Poe apparently watched the show along with her boyfriend, Monty Blencowe.

Poe is set to headline “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN adaptation of the South Korean drama with Piolo Pascual.

Aside from the much-anticipated series, the actress also recently finished filming the iWantTFC show “Sleep With Me” with Janine Gutierrez.

Poe officially joined the ABS-CBN family in September 2021.