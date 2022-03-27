Iya Villania proudly shows off baby bump in Boracay

MANILA – Iya Villania proudly showed off her growing baby bump during her family’s first trip to Boracay this year.

As seen in her Instagram post on Saturday, Villania wore a matching swimwear with her two boys Primo and Leon while her daughter Alana also wore a colorful bathing suit.

“Finally got to wear my @ilovekoiswim suit but failed to get a matchy matchy pic with the boys 🙈 this mothering with matching outfits is hard ah,” she said.

Villania said she also struggled to have their family pictures taken as it was her and Drew Arellano’s first time to travel with three kids.

“Struggled with the family pix as much as I struggled with getting the kids out of the swimming pool on our last day. But what a wonderful first trip to Bora for Team Arellano! First time to fly with 3 kids,” she said.

Currently, Villania and Arellano are expecting baby No. 4. The couple first announced that they expecting another child through a vlog last January.

According to Villania, her fourth pregnancy journey has been a little hard for her because of her “all-day sickness.”

“Medyo nags-struggle na ako to keep it a secret because morning sickness this time around has not been good. Actually medyo all-day sickness. That’s been the hardest part. Things that I used to like, hindi ko masyadong like. Even my juices that I would look forward to drinking in the morning and at night, hindi ko rin type.”

Villania believes it’s just really harder with her age, and with each kid.