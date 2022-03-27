It's a boy! Dimples Romana, husband are having another son

MANILA – Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee are having another baby boy.

This was disclosed during a gender reveal party held on Sunday afternoon, as seen in Angel Locsin’s Instagram Stories.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's "Inside News” last week, Romana said she knew that she was going to have another baby but she wasn't just sure when it would come.

"Late ko na rin talaga nalaman, kaya late na rin 'yung reveal namin. Kasi late ko nalaman only because I was so busy. .. Imagine-in mo seven years naman akong walang baby, so iniisip ko 'okay wala.' Tapos hanggang sa antok na antok ako. That's when I realized, 'teka maybe I should have myself checked.' Ang tagal ko na palang hindi nache-check. Around that time nung nagpa-check up ako biglang nagulat, 'hello," Romana said.

"Being able to reveal it na it was a very big relief for us because then this time we get to share our joy to everybody. You know it's always a great piece of news when you hear of somebody conceiving," Romana added.

The actress said she is excited to welcome her family's new bundle of joy. Romana, who is now six months pregnant, is due to give birth this July.

Currently, Romana and Ahmee have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.