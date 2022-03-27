MANILA – Dimples Romana turned sentimental in her latest social media post after realizing that she only had one day left before her daughter Callie finally leaves for college.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Romana said her daughter taught her how to have a deeper understanding of love and parenting.

“We give birth to our children, raise them to know love and feel it. We make sure their roots to home are deep and steady. And when the TIME IS RIGHT, and for us that’s NOW, we give them wings to fly,” she said.

As a parent, Romana said this is a bittersweet kind of learning for her.

“Today ate @callieahmee we celebrate the wings you have just put on. We sing, we love, we cry, we conquer. Love you Christiana Amanda Lauren Romana Ahmee,” she said.

“Pag balik mo may Kapitan na sa unahan ng pangalan na yan,” she added.

Romana then paid tribute to parents like her “who are loving their children with all their hearts and might.”

Romana’s daughter is set to fly to Australia to study.

In a previous post, Romana shared that saving up for Callie's future was the reason she and her husband Boyet Ahmee took more than a decade before deciding to have another baby.

Romana and Ahmee welcomed their youngest child Alonzo in February 2015.

The two are again expecting another child, with Romana revealing just this month that she’s pregnant again.