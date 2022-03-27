Arci Munoz gushes over meeting James Corden

MANILA – Arci Munoz is surely having the best time of her live while in the United States.

In her most recent Instagram update, the actress shared a video of when she finally met British actor, singer and host James Corden in person while in Las Vegas.

In the video, Munoz and her friends appeared to have asked Corden for a picture, a request the Hollywood celebrity gratefully obliged.

“Pleasure. So nice to meet you,” Corden can be heared saying in the short clip.

Gushing over the encounter, Munoz said in another video: “O ‘di ba na-meet ko na si Papa Mochi. I am your son’s wife. I am Baby Mochi’s wife.”

Munoz was clearly referring to BTS’ Jimin, who gave Corden the “Papa Mochi” nickname during their popular Carpool Karaoke back in 2019.

Munoz is a self-confessed fan of the South Korean superstars, as is Corden. In one of BTS’ appearances on his program “The Late Late Show,” Corden said he absolutely loves all the members of the group as well as their fans.

Munoz has been making headlines while in the US. Early this month, she graced the cover of a fashion magazine based in Los Angeles, California which was shot in the same location as in one of BTS’ music videos.

Last month, Munoz also marked a different milestone when she got to own the runway and performed at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

She was part of the lineup for the Uplive x Hekka event, which marked the collaboration between the social media platform and the online marketplace.