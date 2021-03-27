Rivals on screen, 'my love' in real life: Iza Calzado pays tribute to Jodi Sta. Maria

MANILA – Iza Calzado paid tribute to her onscreen nemesis Jodi Sta. Maria a week after their top-rating series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” finally came to an end.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Calzado expressed how grateful she is of the friendship that she was able to build with Sta. Maria even if they were rivals on camera.

“My love, thank you for trusting me, for letting me into your heart. Thank you for believing in me and making me believe in myself,” she said.

Calzado added she will forever be grateful that Sta. Maria generously allowed her to shine beside her.

“You are a gem and I am so privileged to call you a friend. Maraming salamat,” she said.

After a seven-month run that made history as it hurdled twin crises, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” concluded last March 19 with the parting of the lead characters portrayed by Sta. Maria and Calzado, once best friends who became bitter rivals.

The story of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” unfolded over half a year — during a tumultuous period, not only due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but also the franchise crisis of ABS-CBN.

Produced by JRB Creatives, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was the first ABS-CBN scripted series to be released after the network’s broadcast franchise was denied by a congressional panel in July 2020.

It became the pioneering ABS-CBN series to premiere and stream entirely on digital (Kapamilya Online Live), as the Kapamilya network migrated its content library to online platforms.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” alongside several other ABS-CBN programs, have since become available on several more broadcast venues, including A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

Despite challenges that beset the series, it managed popular success on social media, with several of its memorable scenes going viral, and its top viewership ranking on iWant TFC.

Aside from Sta. Maria and Calzado, it also starred Sam Milby, Maricel Soriano, Rita Avila, Joseph Marco, Grae Fernandezm and Kira Balinger among others.

