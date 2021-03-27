Netflix releases music video sequel to 'DOTA O Ako'

MANILA – Netflix on Sunday released the music video sequel to “DOTA O Ako” one decade after the first song came out.

Featuring Aikee and Vanessa, the new song titled “DOTA At Ako” shows how they took their relationship with each other and with the video game to a whole new level 10 years later.

“To be honest, I can’t even imagine that my song 10 years ago ay magkakaroon ng sequel at hindi lang basta sequel bagkus sequel ito with Netflix. Kaya sobrang saya po ng puso ko dahil nabigyan ulit ng chance ang awiting tumatak sa tao isang dekada na ang nakalipas,” said Aikee in a statement.

“I was so excited in general to be working with Aikee again because it has really been a long time since our collaboration -- 10 years ago to be exact. We've gotten so busy individually with our careers so it was definitely time to catch up and reminisce in a super memorable and major way,” said Vanessa.

Watch more in iWantTFC

When she got the call to do a sequel, Vanessa said she cleared her schedule and immediately confirmed.

“I knew I was gonna do it! I had to do it for sure! And especially ecstatic to do the sequel with Netflix because I am OBSESSED,” she said.

Vanessa is hoping all the fans of the game will love not just the music video sequel but also the Netflix Original anime series “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.”

“Please watch our ‘DOTA o Ako’ sequel! Because it's genuinely for the fans who really loved the song and continue to support and listen to it for 10 years now. I can't even believe it's been that long! So this is our thank you to everyone who supported us and definitely watch the Netflix series because for sure all you DOTA fans will love it!”

Based on its official synopsis from Netflix, “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.

Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

It is now streaming in the video-on-demand platform.