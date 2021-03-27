'Happy birthday love:' Ellen Adarna gets early birthday greeting from Derek

MANILA- Actress Ellen Adarna got an advanced birthday greeting from boyfriend Derek Ramsay, and shared snaps of a laidback bonding night.

In a post on Instagram, Ramsay greeted Adarna, who is turning 32 on April 2.

"Advanced happy birthday love," Ramsay wrote in his post.

In a separate Instagram post, Adarna shared photos with Ramsay and her son Elias, captioned only with a heart emoticon.

Celebrities also greeted Ellen in the post, which gained over 200,000 likes as of posting.

"Beautiful family," wrote Natalie Hart, while influencer Nikka Garcia commented that Ellen finally found her "answered prayer."

In an interview made public early March, Ramsay said he was convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.