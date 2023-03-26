WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens now in El Nido

MANILA — Actress Vanessa Hudgens has already arrived in Palawan where she will shoot parts of her upcoming travel documentary.

Hudgens arrived in El Nido on Sunday where she was welcomed with a team of Filipina singers and a carabao.

In a video shared by a netizen to ABS-CBN News, Hudgens can be seen with her sister Stella and their Filipino mother Gino, who will also take part in her documentary project.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hudgens arrived in the Philippines on Saturday. This is her first time to visit the country

Aside from Palawan, Hudgens will also be filming in Manila.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Back in 2022, Hudgens said she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary film, which will delve into Hudgens’ family history and Filipino roots, will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano.