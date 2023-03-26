'Voice Kids PH': KZ's Team Supreme gains 2 three-chair turners

MANILA - KZ Tandingan's Team Supreme gained two exceptional young artists during the blind auditions for the ongoing season of "The Voice Kids Philippines".
In the episode aired Sunday, Tandingan and the other coaches - Martin Nievera and Bamboo - all tried to convince 12-year-old Princess Villanila and 11-year-old Marc Antillion into their respective teams.
Villanila became the episode's first three-chair turner with her performance of "Kumpas".
"Napaka-beautiful ‘yung voice mo. Sa umpisa ng song akala mo may mas matandang singer na kumakanta because parang you show experience," Nievera told Villanila.
"I hope you choose me as your coach because we will work on other things pa kasi ‘yung puso, ‘yung storytelling nasa ‘yo na," Tandingan also said.
Antillion, on the other hand, ended the episode with his amazing performance of "Ikaw Lang", making all three coaches turn for him.
"May charm ka, may stage presence ka, at may boses ka. ‘Yun ang hinahanap natin sa The Voice Kids," Nievera said.
"It didn’t feel like an audition, it felt like watching a real performance," Bamboo added.
Both Villanila and Antillion ended up joining Tandingan's team, which now has 15 members.
Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan also gained its 15th member with the addition of 12-year-old Kirsten Uy.
Nievera, on the other hand, has 13 members in his "MARTeam" after welcoming 10-year-old Billy Lontayao.
Each coach will have to recruit 18 young artists in the blind auditions.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its fifth weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
- Candice Flores
- Francheska Nora
- Janrel Villacruel
- Charyl Deanne Pardo
- Shane Bernabe
- Marvy Shey Villalobo
- Akiesha Singh
- Kirsten Uy
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
- Sab Paica
- Savannah Pudadera
- Zoe Quizol
- Janicka Lorenzo
- Lucho Bobis
- Princess Villanila
- Marc Antillion
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
- Krizel Mabalay
- Jade Casildo
- Kendall Valerio
- Rai Fernandez
- Camille Mataga
- Billy Lontayao
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
