'Voice Kids PH': KZ's Team Supreme gains 2 three-chair turners

Princess Villanila and Marc Antillion both chose to be part of KZ Tandingan's Team Supreme on "The Voice Kids Philippines". Photo from Twitter @thevoicekidsph

MANILA - KZ Tandingan's Team Supreme gained two exceptional young artists during the blind auditions for the ongoing season of "The Voice Kids Philippines".

In the episode aired Sunday, Tandingan and the other coaches - Martin Nievera and Bamboo - all tried to convince 12-year-old Princess Villanila and 11-year-old Marc Antillion into their respective teams.

Villanila became the episode's first three-chair turner with her performance of "Kumpas".

"Napaka-beautiful ‘yung voice mo. Sa umpisa ng song akala mo may mas matandang singer na kumakanta because parang you show experience," Nievera told Villanila.

"I hope you choose me as your coach because we will work on other things pa kasi ‘yung puso, ‘yung storytelling nasa ‘yo na," Tandingan also said.

Antillion, on the other hand, ended the episode with his amazing performance of "Ikaw Lang", making all three coaches turn for him.

"May charm ka, may stage presence ka, at may boses ka. ‘Yun ang hinahanap natin sa The Voice Kids," Nievera said.

"It didn’t feel like an audition, it felt like watching a real performance," Bamboo added.

Both Villanila and Antillion ended up joining Tandingan's team, which now has 15 members.

Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan also gained its 15th member with the addition of 12-year-old Kirsten Uy.

Nievera, on the other hand, has 13 members in his "MARTeam" after welcoming 10-year-old Billy Lontayao.

Each coach will have to recruit 18 young artists in the blind auditions.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its fifth weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Janrel Villacruel

Charyl Deanne Pardo

Shane Bernabe

Marvy Shey Villalobo

Akiesha Singh

Kirsten Uy

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Janicka Lorenzo

Lucho Bobis

Princess Villanila

Marc Antillion

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

Rai Fernandez

Camille Mataga

Billy Lontayao

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

