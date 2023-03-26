Christian Bables on Star Patrol stint: 'Dream come true'



MANILA — Christian Bables said anchoring the Star Patrol segment of “TV Patrol” on Friday night was a dream come true for him.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bables shared that it was 10 years ago when he first set foot inside the “TV Patrol” studio.

“Naalala ko during my college days, we were given a chance to tour around the studios of ABS-CBN. Kuntodo porma ako that time hoping ma spot-an ng isang talent agent, or baka biglang kailanganin ng extra, pwede na agad ako sumabak (Oo ayun ang mindset). I even wished for me to see Ma'am Charo that day, thinking I can sort of beg her (cringey but true ) to see the things that I can do and somehow give me a chance to audition,” he said.

“We were toured around the studios of ASAP, Umagang Kay Ganda, Showtime, DZMM, MOR, and TV Patrol. When I felt the air inside these studios, parang ang laki at ang labo bigla nung mga naiimagine ko sa pangangarap. Yung pakiramdam na sa sobrang laki at layo ng mga ito sa realidad, hindi mo alam kung papano mo sisimulan humakbang,” he added.

While he recalled he did not know anyone from the entertainment industry who could make his dreams a reality at that time, Bables said he had two options.

“At that very moment, I had two choices. Ang matakot dahil ang pakiramdam ko noon ay para akong langgam na tatawid sa kalsadang puno ng rumaragasang sasakyan, o ang magpatuloy dahil alam kong may purpose kung bakit nilagay ni God itong overflowing passion na ito sa puso at systema ko PINILI KONG MAG PATULOY,” he said.

A decade later, Bables is proud to have “returned” to all those studios he visited when he was in college.

“10 years since that day, nakumpleto ko yung mga studio! I was able to perform in ASAP, I made an appearance in UKG, Showtime, DZMM, MOR, and just last night, I was able to experience how it is to be alongside Kabayan Noli De Castro, Ms. Karen Davila, Sir Henry Diaz, and my ate Bernadette Sembrano. It was a dream come true! Small wins na pinipili kong i-celebrate dahil pangarap lang ito noon sa akin,” he said.

Ending his sentimental post, Bables noted that it pays to believe in oneself, and trusting that an opportunity will eventually open.

“Remember this, SOMETIME, SOMEWHERE, THERE WILL BE SOMEONE WHO WILL SAY YES TO ALL OF YOUR DREAMS.”