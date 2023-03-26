Beabadoobee joins Taylor Swift's Las Vegas 'Eras' show

Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beatrice Kristi Laus, also known as beabadoobee, turned into a fangirl after she joined Taylor Swift in the latter’s second show in Las Vegas.

Laus shared clips and pictures of her on social media as part of Swift’s "Eras" concert, where she got to sing and play the guitar as the opening act.

“I will never recover from this. 2nd Vegas show tn w the queen herself @taylorswift,” she captioned her post.

Laus was born in Iloilo City and moved to London at the age of 3. Growing up, she listened to Apo Hiking Society and Eraserheads. She has five extended plays and released her debut studio album “Fake It Flower” in 2020, and second album “Beatopia” in 2022.

She performed in last year’s Coachella and also held a concert in the Philippines before joining Swift’s Las Vegas show.

Swift has yet to announce if she will have Asian stops for her "Eras" tour.