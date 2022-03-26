LOOK: New poster of 'He's Into Her' season 2 revealed

MANILA — The new poster for the second season of the hit romantic series "He's Into Her" was revealed Saturday.

Fans got to see the first glimpse of the poster during the press conference of "He's Into Her" season 2.

The cast and the team behind the show said that the mature portrayals and characterization made the second season of the series more challenging.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May 2021 and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The more than 2-minute clip of the new season has revealed what appears to be a struggle for Deib (Donny Pangilinan) to get the approval of Max’s (Belle Mariano) father.

Deib also faced a bullying complaint, which could lead to his expulsion from school.

Aside from the struggles of Pangilinan’s character, the trailer also teased the new faces joining the “Bearkadas” in the second season.

Last month, JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, Reich Alim, Rajo Serrano, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Zach Castañeda, and Mikha Lim were announced to join the cast of “He’s Into Her.”

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

