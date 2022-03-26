Photos from John Valle's Instagram account

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her 26th birthday at a beach where she was joined by her boyfriend actor Daniel Padilla and some of their closest friends.

Hairstylist John Valle shared some scenes during the intimate party of Bernardo who turned a year older on Saturday.

In one post, Bernardo and Padilla are seen looking at the sunset.

Valle also posted what appeared to be a teaser of the party as the actress walked along the seashore as the sun was setting.

In another video, Padilla brought his girlfriend a cake for the celebration during a dinner which was attended by the likes of Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam.

Padilla and Bernardo are set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "2 Good 2 Be True.”

Earlier this month, ABS-CBN released a less than a minute teaser, showing the characters of Bernardo and Padilla as Alisson and Elorde crossing paths at a hotel.

Apparently, a stealing happened on that same day and Alisson is out to prove that Elorde had something to do with it.

While doing so, however, they seem to fall for each other unexpectedly.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal favorite of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.

