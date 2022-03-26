Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo penned a powerful birthday post aside from sharing a sneak peek of a daring magazine cover photo on Saturday.

Bernardo took to Instagram to mark her 26th birthday, celebrating her body, the people who helped her grow, and those who made her stronger.

“As I turn 26, I celebrate everything that made me who I am today. I celebrate my body, which I’ve learned to fully embrace in my journey to self-love,” Bernardo said.

“I celebrate the people who helped me grow—those who love me and continue to make life worth living, and those who don't but continue to make me stronger and more resilient.”

The actress is also Preview magazine’s cover girl wherein the actress opened up about being the Teen Queen and the royal price that comes with it.

Bernardo also talked about the formula of her unprecedented success in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, in her lengthy post on her birthday, the actress stressed the courage, joy, challenges, and voice she has that made her the person she is right now.

“I celebrate courage, being vulnerable, and the choice to stand up no matter what life throws at me. I celebrate joy, finding happiness in the simplest things, and laughing at the silliest jokes,” she continued.

“I celebrate the challenges and struggles that ultimately shaped me to become a better person. And lastly, I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things i believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered.”

Bernardo celebrated her birthday at a beach where she was joined by her boyfriend actor Daniel Padilla and some of their closest friends.

Hairstylist John Valle shared some scenes during the intimate party of Bernardo who turned a year older on Saturday.

In one post, Bernardo and Padilla are seen looking at the sunset.

Padilla and Bernardo are set to star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "2 Good 2 Be True.”