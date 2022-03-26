MANILA — Dubbed as the "New Gen Phenomenal Love Team" after "He's Into Her," Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano assessed their growth in their hit romance series.

In a press conference, Mariano said their bond as co-actors grew since they started the show.

"We can see naman from the very beginning na nung una pa lang how we were so awkward with each other and now I’ve got to that point where I’m comfortable being myself in front of him," she said. "So what I value really most really is the support, care and also the genuinity of our relationship."

Pangilinan echoed Mariano, saying they can comfortably play their roles as Deib and Max.

"Just our eagerness to grow, to grow better to always like improve in our craft, everything she does, her support and just how she is as a person," Pangilinan said.

"I think nagbi-build up ‘yun like she said, the first time we met, hindi pa kami parang never pa kaming nag-usap, hindi kami nagku-kwentuhan off cam pero ngayon, ang saya lang mag-play ng Deib and Max despite how many hard times Deib and Max will go through, it was still fun portraying it kasi it was her who I portrayed it with," he added.

Mariano also lauded Pangilinan's eagerness to be better in the new season.

"Every day just amazes me with what he does and with that he just inspires me and it radiates to everyone na grabe talaga ‘yung eagerness niya and he just wants to improve and be better in what he does," she said.

Pangilinan added how Mariano amazed him in showing her versatility in acting.

"Siyempre nakita naman natin ‘yung pinakita niya sa season 1 di ba, sobrang galing, ang dami niyang things na tumatak talaga sa lahat ng audience. What’s interesting is despite all of that, kaya niya pa ring ibahin ‘yung atake niya kung paano niya iha-handle ‘yung ibang scenes, even if it’s the same character," Pangilinan said.

"Makikita mo ‘yung maturity, makikita mo ‘yung hindi usually makikita kay Max pero si Max pa rin and it’s nice kasi may twist na, yes, season 2, it’s not that far off to season 1 in terms of like how far the span like 2 weeks, 3 weeks, ganoon lang pero makikita mo na ‘yung difference of how we approach the scenes and how we approach our characters," he added.

"We always try to give a different take and a lot of times I saw that with her. Sobrang cool lang na nakikita ko ‘yun and nawi-witness ko ‘yung journey niya bilang actress and bilang performer."

