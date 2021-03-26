'Tough, painful, scariest 3-week battle': Cherry Pie Picache survives COVID-19

MANILA -- Cherry Pie Picache revealed on Thursday that she has survived COVID-19 and pneumonia, describing her experience as a "tough, painful, scariest three-week battle."

The veteran actress said she decided to share her experience to send hope and inspiration to others. It was also her way of thanking God for her recovery.

"I was not sure if I should post, though after reflecting and praying... Maybe it will be of help, send a little ray of hope and inspiration, a way to express my gratefulness and to always simply and honestly share a concrete testimony of God's gift of faith and to just trust His loving mercy to heal and restore," she said.

Picache also extended her appreciation to all those who helped and prayed for her including her friends, her Dreamscape and ABS-CBN family, and her doctors.

"I will forever be thankful, grateful, and I am blessed to have all your love, support, and help in one of my yet again, tough, painful and scariest 3-week battle. Kahit po naging matigas ang ulo ko dahil ayaw pahospital," she said.

The actress also thanked her son for taking care of her as she struggled with the coronavirus.

"Anak, I am a blessed mother for having such a patient, loving, kind son. Thank you for taking good care of me," she said.

On Thursday, the Philippines registered 8,773 more COVID-19 cases, a new record-high in just 3 days, bringing the country's total number of cases to 693,048.

Related video: