‘Saint’ Sheryn Regis reacts on ‘Queen of Prepositions’ monicker

Comebacking singer Sheryn Regis considers her hit song “Come On In Out of the Rain” as the reason why she was dubbed the “Queen of Preposition.”

During a virtual media conference, Regis explained that the audience were having a hard time thinking which preposition should come first in the title of the song, originally sung by Wendy Moten.

The song not only catapulted Regis as one of the power belters in the country but also branded her by some fans as “Saint” or “Santa Sheryn.”

“Some people really call me Santa Sheryn or Saint Sheryn Regis because of the song ‘Come On In Out of the Rain’ because of the prepositions used for the song,” the singer revealed.

“I am not a composer but then dinirekta lang sa 'kin 'yung title na ‘Queen of Prepositions’ just because of the song. Kasi litong-lito sila kung ano ba talaga ang uunahin sa ‘Come On In Out of the Rain.”

She also downplayed the recognition she received because of the song, stressing that she just did a cover which eventually topped the radio airplay charts.

“Ginawa ko na lang na version ko dito since after the ‘Star in a Million’ competition, naging No. 1 siya sa chart natin dito sa radyo at nabigyan ko naman ng justice konti 'yung song. At mas nalaman at nakilala siya rito ng mga Pinoy,” the singer quipped.

Regis is making a return to ABS-CBN Music, launching her newest single “Tulad ng Dati” across all digital platforms today, March 26.

After a successful run in the music industry in the 2000s, she decided to leave the Philippines in 2010 and moved to the United States where she continued holding concerts and did part-time teaching.

But, according to her, her passion for singing and love for the Philippines eventually forced her to return to the country after a decade.

Star Music is already ironing out her contract signing event where she will be inking a co-management and exclusive recording contract with the company.

Regis rose to fame in 2003 when she finished as the runner up to champion Erik Santos in the talent competition “Star in a Million.”

