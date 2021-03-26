LOOK: Sarah G, Matteo spotted at groundbreaking event as Guidicelli turns 31

Photos from Tassels Events and Party Needs reposted by Star Cinema

MANILA -- It appears that actor Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his 31st birthday by attending a groundbreaking ceremony with his wife Sarah Geronimo, based on a Facebook post of an events page.

The celebrity couple was spotted leading the ceremony in a series of photos uploaded by Tassels Events and Party Needs. However, photos of Geronimo and Guidicelli have since been removed from the post.

"Couldn't be happier to witness and assist a groundbreaking ceremony. Our Tala hearts are shining!” the caption said, still hinting at the presence of the “Tala” singer and Guidicelli.

In its Instagram account, the events organizer also published a story about the couple, confirming that they did attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Geronimo recently uploaded a video on her Instagram account, greeting all her fans who are celebrating their birthday in March which is also the birth month of her husband and her mother, Divine.

The two also marked their first wedding anniversary last February with a vacation in Palawan.

