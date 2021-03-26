Did Karla Estrada just purchase a lot in Leyte?

MANILA -- It seems actress Karla Estrada has bought a lot in her home province of Leyte.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Estrada shared a clip showing a mountain lot in Leyte, telling her followers this will soon be her "everyday view." One photo even shows the view of the San Juanico Bridge.

"Soon you will be my everyday view... I love view! MY SAN JUANICO," she wrote, using the hashtags #mountainlife and #mybeautifulhometown.

Estrada was born and raised in Tacloban City.

She was only 16 when joined show business in the '90s as part of the variety show "That's Entertainment." Since then, she has appeared in different films and television shows.

She gained popularity anew because of her son, Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla.

Currently, Estrada is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay." She celebrated her 30th year in showbiz last December.

